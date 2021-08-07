Cancel
Wayne County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne County in east central Indiana * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Fountain City, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City, Hagerstown, Fountain City, Dublin, Franklin, Greens Fork, East Germantown, Spring Grove, Economy, Mount Auburn, Middleboro, Jacksonburg, Interstate 70 at Exit 145 and Williamsburg. This includes I-70 in Indiana between mile markers 134 and 154. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

