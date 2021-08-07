Cancel
Alleghany County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Surry by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Surry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGHANY...SOUTHWESTERN SURRY AND NORTHEASTERN WILKES COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA At 620 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benham, or near Ronda, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elkin Traphill Mountain Park Bottom Roaring Gap Pleasant Hill and State Road. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Alleghany
