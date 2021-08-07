Special Weather Statement issued for Garrard, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Target Area: Garrard; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln and southern Garrard Counties through 645 PM EDT At 620 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm west of Lancaster, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lancaster around 640 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH