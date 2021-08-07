Cancel
Alexander County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Alexander and northern Iredell Counties through 700 PM EDT At 619 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Taylorsville, or 5 miles west of Love Valley, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Statesville, Taylorsville, Stony Point, Harmony, Love Valley, Hiddenite, Turnersburg, Olin, Vashti and Union Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

