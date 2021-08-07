Flash Flood Warning issued for Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Edwards; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WAYNE AND EDWARDS COUNTIES At 1032 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a few lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms fell during the past hour in the warned area, but that the rainfall trend should continue to decrease for the remainder of the morning. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the warned area early this morning. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...At 1020 am CDT, Wayne County Sheriffs office reported water was receding from roads flooded earlier this morning. At 1022 am CDT...Edwards County Sheriffs office reported that one low lying road that normally floods still has water on it. Water should recede from this roadway later this morning. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fairfield, Albion, Grayville, Wayne City, West Salem, Cisne, Jeffersonville, Sims, Bone Gap, Browns, Mount Erie, Keenes, Johnsonville and Golden Gate. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED