Flash Flood Warning issued for Sampson, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sampson; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN SAMPSON AND SOUTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 759 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Flash flooding is most likely along Highway 111 just west of Seven Springs. . Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Goldsboro, Mount Olive, Walnut Creek, Seven Springs, Brogden, Mar-Mac, Grantham, Elroy and Cliffs Of The Neuse State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
