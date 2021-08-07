Cancel
Finney County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Finney, Lane, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Finney; Lane; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FINNEY...SOUTHERN SCOTT AND SOUTHWESTERN LANE COUNTIES At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Friend, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Finney, southern Scott and southwestern Lane Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

