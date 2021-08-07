Severe Weather Statement issued for Cimarron by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 17:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cimarron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CIMARRON COUNTY At 521 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Boise City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Boise City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
