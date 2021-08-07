Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Herkimer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Herkimer County through 700 PM EDT At 620 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cedarville, or 7 miles southwest of Ilion, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, West Winfield, Jordanville, Cedarville, Elizabethtown, Warren, Ingham Mills, Jersalem Hill, Spinnerville, Corrado Corners, Cedar Lake, North Ilion, Gulph, South Columbia, South Ilion and Kelhi Corners. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 29A and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH