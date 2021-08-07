Cancel
Governor of State Leading Nation in Kids Hospitalized with Covid Fights to Ban School Mask Mandates

By Peter Wade
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis is doing everything within his power to prevent school children from wearing masks in the fall. Even though one in every five new Covid-19 cases is in Florida, DeSantis continues to push his pro-Covid agenda as the state’s Department of Health issued an emergency rule allowing children the option to “opt out” of school masking mandates on Friday.

