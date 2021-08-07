Watch Ariana Grande's 'Rift Tour' Event on 'Fortnite'

Epic Games announced last week that Ariana Grande would be performing in Fortnite’s upcoming Rift Tour concert series. The five-show concert series is kicking off on Friday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. ET, until Aug. 8. Epic will be selling a skin inspired by the “Thank You, Next” singer as part of its Icon Series, joining the likes of LeBron James and Travis Scott. Grande’s skin was made available on Aug. 4 so that fans can show up to the concert dressed up as her, including a backpack inspired by her beloved pet pig, Piggy Smallz, which Arianators will surely get a kick out of. The setlist is full of some of the singer’s most popular songs, including “7 Rings,” “Be Alright,” “R.E.M.,” “The Way,” and “Positions.” Other songs from other artists include, “Come & Go” by Juice WRLD & Marshmello, “Audio” by Sia, Diplo & Labrinth / LSD, and “Victorious” by Wolfmother, perhaps an ode to her time on the Nickelodeon show by the same name. There are also other Easter eggs throughout the game that only die-hard Ariana fans will recognize, as well as others that are specifically geared towards Fortnite stans.