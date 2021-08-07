Cancel
Watch Ariana Grande's 'Rift Tour' Event on 'Fortnite'

By Daniel Kreps
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the premiere “Rift Tour” event Friday, Ariana Grande has shared the full “performance” that she staged within the popular gaming app Fortnite. The Rift Tour featured the Grande avatar singing a handful of her hits — “Raindrops,” “7 Rings,” “Be Alright,” “R.E.M.,” “The Way,” and “Positions” — plus songs by Wolfmother, LSD (Labrinth, Sia and Diplo) and Juice WRLD and Marshmello’s “Come & Go.”

