Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

LIMP BIZKIT Cancels Tour Dates Amid Health And Safety Concerns

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMP BIZKIT has canceled the remaining dates of its August 2021 tour amid health and safety concerns. The trek was called off a day after the band scrapped its concert Friday (August 6) at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey about an hour before the show was scheduled to begin. No reason for the Stone Pony cancelation was given, but one fan who spoke to frontman Fred Durst outside the venue stated that guitarist Wes Borland — who is said to be fully vaccinated — apparently felt "really sick" after the band had already completed its soundcheck.

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New Hampshire State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Durst
Person
Wes Borland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Limp Bizkit Cancels Tour#Stone Pony#Ny Rapids#Paramount#Ne Centennial#Billboard#Borland#The Rapids Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

Where is Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst now?

FRED Durst is one of the most iconic rock stars of the 1990s, and penned a string of hits with the band Limp Bizkit. With a new documentary set to shed new light on the band’s famous performance at Woodstock 1999, we chart the singer’s rise to fame - and take a look at his current projects.
MusicBillboard

Limp Bizkit Conquers Lollapalooza & The Internet: 5 Best Moments

Limp Bizkit started trending on Twitter on Saturday (July 31), which meant that the social media platform was soon flooded with “What year is it?” jokes, nu-metal litigations and general confusion. The band didn’t see any of it. They were too busy swaggering through their set at Lollapalooza 2021, acting less like a nostalgia booking and more like a main stage force reawakened after a long hibernation.
MusicPosted by
Best Life

The Lead Singer of Limp Bizkit Is Totally Unrecognizable Now

If you lived through the '90s and early 2000s, you're familiar with Limp Bizkit, the rap-rock band known for songs like "Nookie" and "Break Stuff" that dominated the TRL countdown, when Carson Daly was the host of that MTV hit series and not a Today co-host. Limp Bizkit had quite the successful run during that era—the band was nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album and Best Hard Rock Performance twice. Though it's been about 20 years since the height of their fame, Limp Bizkit is hitting the road again this year and their first stop is this weekend, where they'll perform at the famed Lollapalooza festival. While their sound may be the same, the band's frontman, Fred Durst, looks completely different. To see the singer now, read on.
MusicNME

Watch Limp Bizkit debut their new song ‘Dad Vibes’ during Lollapalooza

Limp Bizkit debuted a new song titled ‘Dad Vibes’ over the PA system following the conclusion of their set at Lollapalooza Festival over the weekend. The Fred Durst-fronted band played at the Grant Park, Chicago event on Saturday (July 31), and concluded their 10-song set by previewing a track from their forthcoming new album.
Public Healthbrooklynvegan.com

Foo Fighters postpone LA show due to COVID case within the organization

Foo Fighters have postponed their big L.A. show that was set for this Saturday (7/17) at The Forum due to someone within the group's team contracting coronavirus. "Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization," reads the official statement. "Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date."
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Limp Bizkit See Sales Boost from Lollapalooza But Cancel Remaining Tour Dates

Fred Durst, Wes Borland and Limp Bizkit are ruling the charts again, thanks to the band’s Lollapalooza performance. It’s not 1999 again, but it sure seems like it, as rap-rock legends Limp Bizkit are once again one of the most talked-about acts on the circuit. The fanfare comes after the band’s high-profile performance at Lollapalooza 2021, which featured a very new look for frontman Fred Durst – including a gray mop-top and handlebar mustache – which he coined his “Dad Vibes” look.
Public HealthMovieWeb

Clifford the Big Red Dog Fall Release Date Canceled Amid Rising Covid Concerns

While many had begun to believe that cancellations and delays due to Covid-19 were a thing of the past, Paramount has given people another reminder that the pandemic is not over yet despite many countries deciding to scale back lock-downs and restrictions such as mask wearing and limited numbers of people being allowed in indoor venues. The rising number of Delta variant cases of Covid across the US has seen the company pull Clifford the Big Red Dog from its September release slot, over fears that families will not feel it safe enough to make a trip to the cinema, especially in areas such as Los Angeles and New York where the number of cases is still rapidly rising.
MusicPosted by
97 Rock

Limp Bizkit’s Song Sales Have Doubled Since Lollapalooza Set

Limp Bizkit have been a pretty hot topic ever since their performance at Lollapalooza — so much so that their song sales have doubled in the last week. Billboard reports that the band's song streams were up 27 percent on Aug. 1 and 2 from the week prior, totaling in at 1.9 million streams. Their song sales also went from 500 to 1,000.
MusicVulture

Limp Bizkit Brings Woodstock ’99 to Lollapalooza

If we told you an artist played a new track called “Dad Vibes” at something called the “Bud Light Seltzer stage,” you’d automatically assume we were talking about Jimmy Buffett. But no, it was Limp Bizkit, serving the most unnerving reflection on aging since M. Night Shyamalan asked What if there was a beach that made you old? At Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park on Saturday, the throwback rap-rock group began their set with Wes Borland in a mask covering everything but his mouth, just wailing away on guitar. It was the lead-up to Fred Durst debuting his new look, in a puffy jacket, tinted shades, and gray handlebar ’stache. They ended the set with the aforementioned track, which begins (oy vey), “Check out the dad with the swag on the flow.” Notorious P.I.G. energy.
Niagara Falls, NYnewyorkupstate.com

Limp Bizkit cancels WNY concert ‘out of an abundance of caution’; Lynyrd Skynyrd member has Covid-19

As Covid-19 cases rise across the U.S., could concert cancellations be returning?. Limp Bizkit announced over the weekend that all August tour dates are being canceled, including a show scheduled Monday (Aug. 9) at Rapids Theater in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The band had just returned to the stage a week ago at a full-capacity Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, making headlines with singer Fred Durst’s new “Dad Vibes” look.
MusicNME

Limp Bizkit see huge stream and sales spike after Lollapalooza set

Limp Bizkit have seen a huge spike in streams and sales since their much talked about performance at last weekend’s Lollapalooza. The Fred Durst-fronted band played at the Grant Park, Chicago event on Saturday (July 31), sharing a line-up with Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Trippie Redd, Freddie Gibbs, Angels & Airwaves, Marc Rebillet and more.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Limp Bizkit postpone Stone Pony Summer Stage show an hour before doors

Limp Bizkit recently began a tour following their set at Lollapalooza last Saturday (7/31), but they postponed Friday's (8/6) scheduled date, at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage, at the last minute, about an hour before doors were to open. A statement from the venue reads, "Unfortunately tonight’s Limp Bizkit show at Stone Pony Summer Stage has been postponed. Please look for information regarding a new date to be announced shortly at www.stoneponyonline.com and an email from Ticketmaster will be sent to all purchasers who purchased online. We are sorry for your inconvenience."
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Limp Bizkit axe gigs for rest of month

Limp Bizkit have pulled out of their remaining concerts for this month due to coronavirus concerns. Limp Bizkit have cancelled their concerts for the rest of the month due to coronvirus concerns. The 'Take a Look Around' hitmakers made a triumphant return to live performance at the Lollapalooza festival on...

Comments / 4

Community Policy