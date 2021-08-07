LIMP BIZKIT Cancels Tour Dates Amid Health And Safety Concerns
LIMP BIZKIT has canceled the remaining dates of its August 2021 tour amid health and safety concerns. The trek was called off a day after the band scrapped its concert Friday (August 6) at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey about an hour before the show was scheduled to begin. No reason for the Stone Pony cancelation was given, but one fan who spoke to frontman Fred Durst outside the venue stated that guitarist Wes Borland — who is said to be fully vaccinated — apparently felt "really sick" after the band had already completed its soundcheck.www.blabbermouth.net
