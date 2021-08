We truly are living in different times. Positions singer Ariana Grande has confirmed that she will headline Fortnite’s Rift Tour this weekend, which is scheduled to unfold from 6th August through 8th August. There are a number of shows planned – refer to the Fortnite blog for full details – and developer Epic Games recommends you arrive in the game 60 minutes in advance. “Before Ariana’s arrival, the Rift Tour kicks off with Fortnite-themed experiences, pairing popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game.”