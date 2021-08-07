Cancel
Delaware State

3 shootings in Delaware’s largest city leaves 1 dead

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Three shootings were reported in Delaware’s largest city in barely 12 hours, leaving one man dead and another critically injured, police said Saturday.

A 30-year-old man died at a hospital following a shooting that occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in Wilmington, according to city police.

Three hours later, police said, another shooting sent a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hospital, where he arrived in critical condition.

And a shooting that happened a little after 11 p.m. Friday sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital. He arrived there in stable condition, according to a police news release.

The shooting victims’ names were not immediately released on Saturday. The shootings remained under investigation, with Wilmington police seeking information from the public.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

