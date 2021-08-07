3 shootings in Delaware’s largest city leaves 1 dead

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Three shootings were reported in Delaware’s largest city in barely 12 hours, leaving one man dead and another critically injured, police said Saturday.

A 30-year-old man died at a hospital following a shooting that occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in Wilmington, according to city police.

Three hours later, police said, another shooting sent a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hospital, where he arrived in critical condition.

And a shooting that happened a little after 11 p.m. Friday sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital. He arrived there in stable condition, according to a police news release.

The shooting victims’ names were not immediately released on Saturday. The shootings remained under investigation, with Wilmington police seeking information from the public.