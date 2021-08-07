Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

France beats Denmark for men's handball gold at Olympics

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — France won the Olympic gold medal in men’s handball by beating Denmark 25-23 in the final. France led by six goals early in the second half before Denmark came back to make it a one-goal game in the final minute. Ludovic Fabregas managed a steal and an empty-net goal with six seconds left to secure the victory. France was playing its fourth consecutive men’s Olympic final after winning in 2008 and 2012 and losing to Denmark in 2016. The French women’s team plays the Russian team for gold on Sunday. Spain beat Egypt 33-31 for the bronze medal.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Handball#Ap#French#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Egypt
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Competition Horse Jet Set Sadly Euthanized After Accident in Japan

Today, Switzerland remembers one of its equine athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jet Set. After suffering a severe injury, the owners and athlete decided to euthanize him. Jet Set was a 14-year-old gelding who competed in the Equestrian Event alongside rider Robin Godel. While completing the final jump on Tokyo’s Sea Forest cross country course, Jet Set became lame, limping profusely. Following the race, Gobel’s team a veterinarian came to the fence where the horse was for initial review of the injury. The team then transferred him to a clinic where they could perform an ultrasound on his leg.
PhotographySlate

The Best Photo We Didn’t Use This Week: Give This Mullet a Gold Medal

Slate’s homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for editorial photos to put on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, perplexing, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but that are too good not to share. Every week, we’ll share the weirdest photo from the wires.
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

Hundreds of horses fly into Tokyo for equestrian competition

July 15 (Reuters) - It is not only thousands of athletes who are flying to Tokyo for the Olympic Games but also hundreds of horses. They will compete with their riders in the three equestrian disciplines dressage, jumping and eventing - the only Olympic sports where men and women compete individually on equal terms.
Relationshipsbrides.com

11 Power Couples Competing at the Tokyo Olympics Together

Let's talk about the ultimate couple goals: pairs that go to the Olympics together... stay together. Several Olympians are going for gold simultaneously in Tokyo and competing on the global stage. I mean, it makes perfect sense: these pairs have similar aspirations, they're ambitious, and they probably have some shared interests. Plus, for some of these superstar couples, sports is what brought them together.
TV & Videostheplaidhorse.com

Tokyo Takeaways on Streamhorse TV: US Dressage Takes Team Silver

Tokyo Takeaways on StreamHorseTV — In this series, StreamHorseTV will be talking Tokyo Equestrian with the lovely and knowledgeable Catie Staszak, international Show Jumping commentator, multimedia sports journalist, and CEO of Catie Staszak Media—and The Plaid Horse‘s Show Jumping Content Manager and Plaidcast co-host! Staszak and StreamHorseTV Director of Content Natalie Mayrath, will provide discussion, insight and commentary around all the action happening on the ground during the Tokyo Olympic Equestrian Competitions.
EconomyFOXBusiness

The 2021 Olympics are turning into a $20 billion bust for Japan

When Toyota Motor Corp. said this week it wouldn’t run any ads in Japan tied to the Olympics, it sent a message louder than any TV commercial about the host nation’s grim mood. Toyota is Japan’s most valuable company and a global Olympics sponsor, the top rank shared by only...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
AnimalsClick2Houston.com

'Rave horse' Mopsie rages in Olympic dressage freestyle

A high-stepping equine with an uncanny sense of rhythm and flow is taking the internet by storm. Suppenkasper (USA) the horse, or "Mopsie" to his friends, quite literally rode to the beat of his own drum in the individual dressage competition at the Tokyo Olympics. View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1421347563232497664?s=20.
Tokyo Olympics13newsnow.com

Taboo in Tokyo, Olympians sport their ink

TOKYO, Japan — Taboo in much of Tokyo, tattoos are everywhere at the Olympics. In 2015, a Japanese tattoo artist was fined $1,400 USD for tattooing 3 customers without a medical license. But in 2020, it was overruled, and the Supreme Court acknowledged tattooing as an art form, rather than a medical procedure.
PetsTheHorse.com

Dressage Horses Arrive in Japan for Tokyo Olympics

Can horses fly? They can if they’re Olympic athletes!. And in a piece of history-making, 36 of them flew into Japan the night of July 14–the first full cargo load of horses ever to land in Haneda, the waterfront airport that serves the greater Tokyo area and is now welcoming a very different group of Olympic athletes.
Animalseverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Swiss Event Horse Euthanised at Tokyo 2020

A Swiss event horse is euthanised at Tokyo 2020, following the cross country at Sea Forest Park, Japan. The FEI announced with great sadness that Swiss event horse, Jet Set, had been fatally injured during the cross country at Tokyo. Ridden by Switzerland’s Robin Godel, the decisions made to euthanise the talented horse after pulling up extremely lame on the Sea Forest Cross Country Course during Olympic competition on 1 August 2021.
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

Team USA Wins Most Gold Medals After Epic Final Day at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA secured the most total medals won in Tokyo, with 113 overall -- 25 more than second-place China after 15 days of competition. On the last day of the competition, Team USA took the lead in total number of gold medals, too, by winning the 39th overall gold thanks to the women's volleyball team. Li Quan of China had a chance to ie the U.S. in a gold-medal boxing match, but lost to Laurent Price of Great Britain and settled for silver. The Closing Ceremony begins Sunday.
WorldWashington Examiner

Japanese mayor apologizes after biting Olympic gold medal

A Japanese mayor bit off more than he could chew and was forced to apologize Thursday after chomping down on an Olympic gold medal, grossing out its recipient and the millions of viewers who were watching. Softball pitcher Miu Goto placed her gold medal around Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura's neck...
CelebritiesHuron Daily Tribune

Tom Daley knits away in between dives at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Tom Daley’s way of relaxing between dives off the 10-meter tower at the Olympics keeps him in stitches. Not the laughing kind, but the knitting and crocheting kind. The 27-year-old Brit took up the hobbies just before the coronavirus pandemic began locking the world down in March...

Comments / 0

Community Policy