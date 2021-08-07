Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Rural mail carrier shot and killed in northeast Georgia

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) — A rural mail carrier was shot and killed Saturday in northeast Georgia while delivering mail.

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says the man was shot sometime before 9:30 a.m. Saturday on a rural road outside Commerce.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s name was being withheld until relatives could be notified.

No suspects or reasons for the shooting have been identified.

The sheriff’s office said it was working with U.S. postal inspectors to investigate. Attacking a mail carrier is a federal crime.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

525K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Banks County, GA
Commerce, GA
Crime & Safety
Commerce, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Banks County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Commerce, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Banks County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Northeast Georgia#Mail Carrier#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Contract worker at Georgia chicken plant electrocuted, dies

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A contract worker at a chicken processing plant in Georgia died after he was electrocuted while cleaning at the Perdue Farms facility, officials said. The Macon Telegraph reported that 23-year-old Antonio Ramirez was found electrocuted Sunday morning at the central Georgia plant in Perry when a supervisor went to check on him, according to Houston County Deputy Coroner David Gabbard.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Infant, adult killed in crash as driver flees deputies

BROOKSTON, Ind. (AP) — An adult and an infant were killed when the car they were in crashed as the driver fled sheriff’s deputies in western Indiana. Three adults, a juvenile, a toddler and the infant were in a BMW which was speeding when it left a roadway then struck a tree and stopped against a vacant house in Brookston about 11 p.m. Sunday, state police said Monday in a release.
Posted by
The Associated Press

LA deputies shot in ambush sue ‘ghost gun’ kit maker

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies badly wounded in an ambush shooting last year sued a Nevada company Monday for making the parts for a “ghost gun” used in the attack. The lawsuit alleges Polymer80 Inc. negligently and unlawfully sold an “untraceable home-assembled gun kit” that...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Recovery of Alaska plane wreckage on hold due to bad weather

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska last week, killing six people, were stymied again Monday by poor weather conditions, a National Transportation Safety Board official said. Clint Johnson, chief of the agency’s Alaska region, said low clouds and...
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Arkansas reports new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Monday set a new record for the number of people in the state hospitalized because of COVID-19 as its coronavirus surge continued. The state reported its COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 103, its biggest one-day increase, to 1,376. The state’s previous record during the pandemic for COVID-19 hospitalizations was in January when it reported 1,371 virus patients in the hospital.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Associated Press

Bill to raise NC riot penalties clears Senate committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Senate committee voted Monday to advance a measure that would impose tougher penalties on those who engage in violent protests. House Speaker Tim Moore, the bill’s sponsor, said his plan will better protect businesses and police from violence and property damage similar to what he saw occur in Raleigh last year during demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Family of man killed after police put knee to his neck sues

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Family members of a Navy veteran who died after a Northern California police officer pressed a knee to his neck for nearly five minutes during a mental health crisis filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Antioch, its police chief and four police officers, they said Monday.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia. The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Virginia lawmakers to consider Court of Appeals finalists

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A diverse group of finalists for eight open seats on the Virginia Court of Appeals includes two circuit court judges, a former solicitor general of Virginia, the first Black president of the Virginia State Bar, an appellate attorney, a family law attorney and a public defender.

Comments / 0

Community Policy