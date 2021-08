Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis today sentenced Philip Mungin, age 58, formerly of Bryans Road, Maryland and currently residing in Mira Loma, California, to three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for forgery of a military discharge certificate and for identity theft, in connection with a scheme in which Mungin provided fraudulent DD-214 discharge certificates to individuals for fraudulent military waiver applications for commercial driver’s licenses in exchange for payment. Judge Xinis also ordered Mungin to forfeit $13,000, and to pay a money judgment of $2,000.