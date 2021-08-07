Cancel
Golf

Scots Forrest and Hill offer chance of home win at Hero Open

 2 days ago

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Grant Forrest has produced a brilliant 10-under-par 62 to take a share of the third-round lead with fellow Scot Calum Hill at the Hero Open. There has not been a home winner in Scotland on the European Tour since Paul Lawrie won the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles, but Forrest and Hill have improved the prospects after climbing to 18 under at Fairmont St Andrews. Spaniard Santiago Tarrio is the Scottish duo’s closest rival at 17 under. Another Scot, David Law, and two-time European Tour winner Lucas Bjerregaard are one shot further back.

