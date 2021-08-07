Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri man sentenced to life plus 100 years for stabbing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 100 years over the December 2019 fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old woman in an isolated field.

Missouri law required the sentence of life without parole after a jury in May found Lonnie Williams guilty of first-degree murder. But the jury also convicted him of armed criminal action.

During Friday’s sentencing, Greene County Circuit Judge Becky Borthwick added the additional 100 years for the armed criminal action after hearing a statement from victim Mackenna Milhon’s mother, The Springfield News-Leader reported. She described her pain in seeing her daughter’s life cut short.

Prosecutors said Williams took Milhon to a secluded area north of Springfield and stabbed her more than a dozen times. Her body was found 10 days after she went missing.

Prosecutors also said the evidence indicated that Milhon tried to run away from Williams but he tracked her down and stabbed her to death, with part of the attack occurring when she was on the ground.

