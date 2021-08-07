Cancel
Paris, PA

EXPLAINER: What's next for the USA Basketball men's program

 2 days ago

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — For USA Basketball’s men’s national team, the next item on the to-do list isn’t the 2024 Paris Olympics. It’s not even the 2023 World Cup, which will end in the Philippines. It’s a qualifying tournament, in about three months. The Olympics are supposed to be a four-year cycle in normal times, which has given USA Basketball ample opportunity in the past to catch its breath. These are not normal times. The cycle between Tokyo and Paris is just three years because of the delay caused by the pandemic, and that means the road toward the 2024 Games is starting much faster than usual.

