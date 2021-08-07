Palou, O'Ward resume IndyCar title battle in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — The IndyCar Series resumes in Nashville after a summer break. Lost in the hoopla of Nashville’s debut is the fact the IndyCar title picture is tight with six races left this season. Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward are 1-2 in the points race. Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon is third. Tennessee native Newgarden is 69 points behind Palou entering Nashville. Palou and O’Ward both won their first IndyCar races this season. They lead a youth movement that shows IndyCar is ready to usher in a new crop of stars. They are the only drivers with multiple wins this season.