Goal for Dolphins' Brazilian guard is to play in NFL game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Durval Queiroz Neto is heading into his third season with the Miami Dolphins and still focused on the goal he brought to South Florida. The guard wants to play in an NFL regular season game. Queiroz spent every week of the past two seasons on the Dolphins’ practice squad and that might be the most realistic scenario for him again in 2021. But it was noteworthy that he took snaps this week with the second-team offense. The Dolphins had Queiroz working as a defensive tackle when he first began practicing, but he was moved to the offensive line during that 2019 season.