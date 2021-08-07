Chasing history: Elliott goes for threepeat at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Chase Elliott is going for a threepeat at Watkins Glen International. The historic road course in the Finger Lakes region of New York is a special place for the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott. The reigning Cup champion posted his first career win three years ago at The Glen after finishing second eight times in NASCAR's top series. Since then, he's won six more times on road courses, His seven road course wins are one behind Tony Stewart and two behind Jeff Gordon, the all-time leader. Gordon and Mark Martin are the only drivers to win three straight Cup races at the track.