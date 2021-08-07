Cancel
Economy

US: Plug-ins Stand For A Fifth Of Volvo Sales July 2021

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolvo reports its 14th consecutive month of year-over-year growth in the U.S. In July, the company sold 11,575 cars (up 19.4% year-over-year). 19.7% of the total volume falls on plug-ins. We can estimate that the number of plug-ins amounted to about 2,280. Just like in June, in California the plug-in...

