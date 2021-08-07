Cancel
Randolph County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Randolph The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Randolph County in east central Indiana * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Winchester, or 15 miles north of Centerville, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lynn around 625 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Posted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
Posted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

