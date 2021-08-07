Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Randolph The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Randolph County in east central Indiana * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Winchester, or 15 miles north of Centerville, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lynn around 625 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH