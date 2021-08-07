Cancel
Greeley County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Wichita County in west central Kansas Northeastern Greeley County in west central Kansas * Until 500 PM MDT/600 PM CDT/. * At 417 PM MDT/517 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Tribune, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Leoti. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

