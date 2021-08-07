Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 317 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles southeast of Pearce-Sunsites, or 30 miles north of Douglas, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of southeastern Cochise County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH