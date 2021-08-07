Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 15:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST FOR SOUTHEASTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 314 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located northeast of Douglas, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northeast of Douglas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Henry County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Henry County through 1045 PM CDT At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodhull, or 8 miles southwest of Cambridge, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Henry County, including the following locations... Bishop Hill, Ophiem, Nekoma and Ulah. This includes Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 26 and 33. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Henry County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henry County through 1015 PM CDT At 939 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Fayette, or near Kewanee, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Henry County, including the following locations... Kewanee Municipal Airport and Bishop Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Cavalier County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Pembina, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Pembina; Western Walsh County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cavalier, northern Walsh and Pembina Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1007 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Milton, or 17 miles southeast of Langdon, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Milton around 1010 PM CDT. Union around 1015 PM CDT. Gardar and Concrete around 1020 PM CDT. Mountain around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hensel, Akra and Crystal. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 178 and 182. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Boone County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL BOONE COUNTY At 102 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boone, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pilot Mound and Fraser. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Will THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WILL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern Illinois.
Lee County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES At 604 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Paw Paw, or 7 miles southwest of Shabbona, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters and an off duty NWS forecaster confirmed a tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Paw Paw. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Will A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WILL COUNTY At 959 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wilton Center, or 7 miles west of Peotone, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Manhattan and Wilton Center. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Foster County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Foster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Foster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FOSTER COUNTY At 832 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Red Willow Lake, or 36 miles east of Carrington, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glenfield, Mchenry and Juanita. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grand Forks County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grand Forks, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAND FORKS AND NORTH CENTRAL STEELE COUNTIES At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Sharon, or 38 miles southwest of Grand Forks, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Grand Forks and north central Steele Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
Griggs County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Griggs, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Griggs; Nelson THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NELSON AND NORTHEASTERN GRIGGS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern and northeastern North Dakota.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 433 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Mormon Lake, or 23 miles southeast of Flagstaff, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Coconino County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: District of Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES At 651 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowie to Bladensburg, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bowie, Greenbelt, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, Fedex Field, Landover, East Riverdale, Kettering, New Carrollton, Walker Mill, Mitchellville, Lake Arbor, Riverdale Park, Cheverly, Seat Pleasant, Woodmore, Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village, Lanham-Seabrook and Greater Landover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BENSON COUNTY At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bremen, or 31 miles southwest of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Maddock and Esmond. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BENSON COUNTY At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bremen, or 31 miles southwest of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Maddock and Esmond. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Loup by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Loup A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOUP AND NORTHEASTERN CUSTER COUNTIES At 704 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, or 14 miles north of Broken Bow, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sargent, Lillian, Round Valley, Walworth, Divide Hill, Gates and Big Oak Canyon. This includes Highway 183 between mile markers 110 and 120. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Foster County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Foster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Foster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR FOSTER COUNTY At 739 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Grace City, or 20 miles east of Carrington, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Glenfield and Mchenry around 745 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 708 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Childs Power Plant, or 19 miles south of Camp Verde, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lamoure County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for LaMoure, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: LaMoure; Stutsman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL LAMOURE AND SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES At 759 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Adrian, or 20 miles southeast of Jamestown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marion and Adrian. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lamoure County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for LaMoure, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: LaMoure; Stutsman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL LAMOURE AND SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES At 759 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Adrian, or 20 miles southeast of Jamestown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marion and Adrian. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Foster County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Foster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Foster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FOSTER COUNTY At 750 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mchenry, or 30 miles east of Carrington, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Foster County, including the following locations Juanita. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

