Severe Weather Statement issued for Wallace by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wallace THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WALLACE COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for west central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov
