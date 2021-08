With David Alaba the only signing made by Real Madrid so far, and that too as a free agent, it is clear that the club is saving money for a greater objective. The greater objective may well be Kylian Mbappe and it has been evident that the club will save money to spend on the Frenchman since several months. However, the board’s dream of signing the World Cup winner from Paris Saint-Germain has meant that they are ready to bank only on him or make no signing at all, at least as far as monetary spending is concerned.