Tiger Practice Report: Highlights and Notes of Day Two of LSU Football Fall Camp

By Glen West
 2 days ago
Day two of fall camp was another scolding one at the LSU practice facility, where a number of prominent players were missing. It's important to note that in these media portions of practice, 90% of the time the team will be in individual drills.

It's quite rare that multiple positions are working with one another at the same time, quarterbacks and running backs excluded. Ed Orgeron said Friday that the heat did get to a few players on the first day, which is to be expected but wasn't expecting it to take long for the players to acclimate.

"We have to get in football shape. Obviously summer conditioning gets you ready for camp and camp gets you ready for football, so that’s the part of camp we’re going to be in for a while now," Orgeron said. "There’s an activation period, so our guys are going to get in better shape. It’s pretty warm out there today, but in a couple days they’ll be used to it and they’ll be better.”

Here are some notes and highlights from today's media portion of practice:

-The two most notable absences on Saturday were running back John Emery, linebacker Antoine Sampah and cornerback Cordale Flott. Emery has battled his fair share of nicks over the course of his career and was on the field for the first day of practice on Friday.

With Emery out, Tyrion Davis-Price and Josh Williams were running with the first team during individual drills. Sampah has been absent in each of the first two days of practice and is considered among the many young linebackers who needs time to develop.

-As for the players in the gold non-contact jersey, Ali Gaye and Glen Logan continue to sport the jersey while cornerback Raydarious Jones and Derrick Davis Jr. were also non-contact participants.

-One of the themes we heard all throughout the offseason was the energy this new coaching staff is bringing to the group and that could not be more evident than offensive coordinator Jake Peetz. The first year OC could be heard giving instruction and handing out the best quote of the day:

"If I’m behind you, I’m at your mercy, which we’re granting no one.”

The Tigers are back for practice on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before an off day on Wednesday. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming days.

