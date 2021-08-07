Democrats Court a Political Catastrophe on Crime

Violent crime is on the rise in America — and Democrats, with good cause, are worried that they may be among the casualties. And it’s not only a surge in shoot-outs or drive-bys in our nation’s capital and in Chicago, Baltimore, and other big cities. NPR reports that “Many small cities that typically have relatively few murders are seeing significant increases over last year. Killings in Albuquerque, N.M., Austin, Texas, and Pittsburgh, for example, have about doubled so far in 2021, while Portland, Ore., has had five times as many murders compared to last year, according to data compiled by Jeff Asher, a crime data analyst and co-founder of AH Datalytics.”
