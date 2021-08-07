Cancel
Democrats Court a Political Catastrophe on Crime

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 2 days ago

Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

GOP congressman asks for immunity in Capitol riot lawsuit

WASHINGTON (CN) — U.S. Representative Mo Brooks has asked a federal judge to grant him immunity from a lawsuit claiming he helped to incite the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “This court must resolve whether it will render a decision based on fiction or fact supported by evidence,”...
Presidential ElectionMarconews.com

Supreme Court approval dips with Democrats, Republicans equally unhappy, poll finds

WASHINGTON – Democrats, Republicans and independents have at least one thing they can agree on: Nobody is particularly happy with the Supreme Court. Americans' approval of the nation's highest court dipped to its lowest point in four years in a Gallup Poll on Wednesday, falling below 50% for the first time since 2017. Forty-nine percent approved of the job the justices are doing, down from 58% a year ago.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Wiliam Bratton: The crime crisis was created by the political leadership

Former New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton said Thursday on "The Story" that political leadership is spending too much time penalizing the police. WILLIAM BRATTON: The crises we are facing right now is a crisis created by the political leadership. [There are] Many instances by district attorneys around the country that forget that their primary obligation to protect the innocent — the victims. They are spending too much time concerned with the rights of the criminals and too much time focusing on punishing and penalizing the behavior of police. You have this system where the criminal justice system is no longer functioning in the way it was originally created. Courts are still not back to pre-COVID levels with jury trials or arrangements. For instance, New York City has over 5,000 people walking the streets who were arrested on gun charges that have yet to get in front of a judge to be tried. Most cases I will predict will end up being dismissed by district attorneys because of lack of speedy trial provisions. So, what is to keep them from committing more crime when they get a general get out of [jail] free card.
New York City, NYFiveThirtyEight

Politics Podcast: How Democrats Are Reacting To Cuomo’s Harassment Scandal

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results of an investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s history of alleged sexual harassment. The report found evidence that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women and created a hostile workplace. He apologized but flatly denied the allegations. Cuomo is now facing overwhelming pressure to resign from numerous elected officials, including President Biden. According to a snap poll following the report, 59 percent of New Yorkers said Cuomo should resign. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about what the report means for Cuomo and the political future of New York.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

How Democrats can defy political gravity in 2022 | Opinion

Conventional wisdom has already doomed Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections. Team Blue holds a razor-thin margin in both the House and Senate. They are a single health scare away from promoting Sen. McConnell back to Majority Leader before the first votes are even cast. Republicans need to flip only...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Next victims of rising crime? Democrats in 2022 midterms

Violent crime is on the rise in America — and Democrats, with good cause, are worried that they may be among the casualties. And it’s not only a surge in shoot-outs or drive-bys in our nation’s capital and in Chicago, Baltimore, and other big cities. NPR reports that “Many small cities that typically have relatively few murders are seeing significant increases over last year. Killings in Albuquerque, N.M., Austin, Texas, and Pittsburgh, for example, have about doubled so far in 2021, while Portland, Ore., has had five times as many murders compared to last year, according to data compiled by Jeff Asher, a crime data analyst and co-founder of AH Datalytics.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

House Democrats move to add 203 U.S. trial court judgeships

(Reuters) - A bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday would add 203 federal trial court positions in districts around the country, a measure to alleviate what sponsors of the legislation called a "crisis" of growing caseloads. California, New Jersey, Texas and Florida would see the largest...
Minnesota Statekxlp941.com

Republicans blame Democrats’ policies for jump in violent crime in MN

Republican lawmakers blame Democrats’ policies for the dramatic increase in violent crime in Minnesota. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says “this is why you can’t go soft on crime.” Representative Brian Johnson from Cambridge says House Republicans put forward numerous proposals that were rejected by Democrats who focused on reducing consequences for criminals:
Suffolk County, NYwshu.org

Long Island Senate GOP Blame Crime On Democrat-Backed Reform

New York state Senator Alexis Wiek, a Republican from Patchogue, has a husband and son in law enforcement. She accused Democrats of handcuffing police and letting criminals walk without bail. “Since the Democrats took over Albany, we have continued to see a pro-criminal, anti-victim and anti-law enforcement agenda and all...
Sciencebtrtoday.com

Our Week in Politics & Culture: Delta Spread & Dang Democrats

Is democracy on the ropes? You could say that. As Republican state legislatures continue their push to restrict voting, one democracy expert shares her take on the necessities to stop it. The anti-vax conversation is heating up as the Delta variant spreads, but what does it mean? Americans seem to favor vaccine mandates, but right wing media (and politicians) will tell you differently. We’ve got all that covered plus stories of triumph and defeat, art and science, stymying progressive challenges, and Old jokes that don’t seem to get old.
Richmond, VADaily Progress

Democrats hold secret discussions to narrow down Court of Appeals applicants

RICHMOND — Democrats who control the state House and Senate have been holding discussions in secret as they narrow down the list of applicants for eight appellate court openings. House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, chairwoman of the House Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that some candidates have had phone calls...
PoliticsKXL

How To Save Democrat Cities Plagued With Crime

The majority of cities experiencing spikes in crime across our country are under the control of Democrat leaders, many of whom are advocating against our men and women in blue. Lars brings on Rep. Tom Emmer the Congressman for Minnesota’s 6th congressional on how we can stop them before it gets any worse.
Argus Press

Republicans are destroying democracy

America — meaning American democracy, as opposed to the right-wing, Nazi, rural, redneck idea of America — is on the verge of collapse. And guess what? Half of the country doesn’t care. Republicans in Texas, Florida and Georgia have enacted, and are attempting to enact, laws that make it harder...
Virginia StateMartinsville Bulletin

The biggest political mistake Virginia Democrats have made in 2021

“Most of us hate anything that we don’t understand.” — from the song “Jesus Was a Capricorn,” by Kris Kristofferson. If Republicans win this fall’s elections in Virginia — and they might — they will surely think themselves master strategists for winning a governorship in a state where they haven’t won a statewide election since 2009.

