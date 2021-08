An animal rights attorney in Colorado who hosts her own show on Facebook pleaded guilty to a slew of felonies in connection with an alleged plot to have her estranged husband’s girlfriend killed, the Brighton, Colo. Standard Blade reported this week. In addition to the murder-for-hire plot, Jennifer Reba Emmi, 43, who is also known as Jennifer Reba Edwards, had been accused of holding a knife to her husband’s throat, strangling her child, and threatening to drive her car into a tractor trailer with the couple’s children in the vehicle.