The Red Sox had a lot of momentum heading into what was supposed to be the second game of a four-game set to be played Tuesday night. They had just completed their second comeback in a row to start off the series, and were looking to clinch at least a split in the series with a win here tonight. Mother Nature had other ideas, and those goals will be put off for a little bit. After a delay that lasted a little under an hour, Tuesday’s game has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a day/night doubleheader on Wednesday, with the first game starting at 2:10 PM ET.