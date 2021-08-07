White coat ceremony for future doctors

Ever since her fifth-grade science class, Kathleen Paterson of Scranton knew she wanted to become a doctor.

As she walked across the stage for the Class of 2025's white coat ceremony at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain, her dream became one step closer.

"I went to Scranton Prep and then Boston College, two places that really put an emphasis on service to others, so I knew that I wanted a career with a purpose like that and interacting with people on a day-to-day basis and really having an impact on their lives," said Kathleen Paterson, a medical student.

Paterson and 114 of her classmates were welcomed to Geisinger Commonwealth, School of Medicine.

With the donning of their white coats and the reciting of the school's oath, each student's journey as a first-year medical student begins.

After years of schooling, Jessica Fanelli is excited to start hers.

"I think that there's no greater profession to follow than one that serves others and being a doctor is really at the pinnacle of that and giving your life for other people and being there for them in the best and worst times of their lives is really something special," said Jessica Fanelli, a medical student.

Now 45 students from the class of 2025 are a part of the Abigail Geisinger Scholars Program. This means they'll be able to graduate debt-free in exchange for an obligation to work at Geisinger once they finish their residency.

"It just takes a lot of the pressure and stress away and just knowing that I will have the opportunity to work here in the future, which is my home," Paterson said. "I wanted to stay here anyway, but really having that solidified is just a big blessing."

Even still in the middle of a global pandemic, students and administrators say there's no better time to be entering the medical profession.

"This pandemic has emphasized more than anything else could, how important the healing professions are, medicine, nursing, all the health professions. How exciting it is to be entering a career of service at a time of great need," said Dr. Steven Scheinman, the President and Dean at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Looking ahead, the class of 2025 has four more years ahead of them, a residency, and for some, even a fellowship, all in the hope to one day be able to serve their community.