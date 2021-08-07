Road changes coming near SH-20 and Keetonville Hill area

If you've driven on State Highway 20 recently, you've probably noticed a major construction project taking place along Keetonville Hill.

The project started in March of 2021, but there are several road changes taking place.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Franklin Road is closed at the State Highway 20 junction until further notice, this is located east of the Verdigris River.

106th Street North will be closed near Buram Drive through Tuesday.

The $44 million project is expected to improve four miles of State Highway 20 in Rogers County.

The corridor will be widened from two lanes to five lanes west of the Keetonville Hill Area.

This will tie into previous widening work west of S4080 Road.

ODOT says the segment at Keetonville Hill will be realigned and built to four lanes that cross over the top of the hill.

Officials say that area is a high maintenance area due to the frequent landslides during weather events.

If anyone is planning to travel through this area, ODOT says you will want to plan ahead as lanes will be shifted at times and speeds will be reduced.

