2 injured in helicopter crash at Chambers County Airport, deputies say

Officials are investigating a small helicopter crash that injured two people at the Chambers County Airport on Saturday.

Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 11 a.m. Saturday. They said two people suffered minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating and released the following statement:

“An experimental gyrocopter crashed on Runway 17 after departure at the Chambers County Airport in Anahuac, Texas today at 11:15 a.m. local time. Preliminary reports are that two people were on board. Please ask local authorities for information on their conditions and identities. The FAA will investigate.”