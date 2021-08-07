Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chambers County, TX

2 injured in helicopter crash at Chambers County Airport, deputies say

Posted by 
KHOU
KHOU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzawI_0bL3teqM00

Officials are investigating a small helicopter crash that injured two people at the Chambers County Airport on Saturday.

Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 11 a.m. Saturday. They said two people suffered minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating and released the following statement:

“An experimental gyrocopter crashed on Runway 17 after departure at the Chambers County Airport in Anahuac, Texas today at 11:15 a.m. local time. Preliminary reports are that two people were on board. Please ask local authorities for information on their conditions and identities. The FAA will investigate.”

Comments / 0

KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Anahuac, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Anahuac, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Chambers County, TX
Chambers County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Chambers County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy