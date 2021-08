Wild videos have emerged of an Atlanta public transit bus pushing a car down a road after colliding with it at an intersection over the weekend. The startling scenes were caught on video late Saturday night as the MARTA bus traveled about a quarter-mile down a road before coming to a halt, according to Fox5 Atlanta. In one video obtained by the station, car tires are heard screeching and smoke is seen billowing into the air as the bus cruises along a street in southwest Atlanta, pushing the vehicle now stuck in front of it.