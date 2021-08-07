Cancel
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer to push resolution to buy masks for every public school student & teacher in Shelby County

WATN Local Memphis
 2 days ago
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said Saturday she plans to present a plan to buy 500,000 masks for students and teachers in every public school in Shelby County.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Sawyer said she will present a resolution on Monday to spend $2 million to buy a minimum of 500,000 ‘Henry’ masks for all SCS, municipal, and charter schools in the county.

She said this should allow for a minimum of two masks each, which she said are heavy duty, washable, and reusable. Sawyer said she and Dr. Cedrick Gray, who is Director of Education with the Shelby County Mayor’s Office, spoke with “each superintendent who identified that this was a serious need.”

Henry masks is owned by Patrick Henry – also known as Fresh and founder of RichFresh – a Shelby County School alum. Sawyer said the company has provided masks for schools across the country.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelby County Schools#Charter Schools#Scs#Richfresh#Commission
