Atlanta, GA

Foodie Vacation: Epicurean Hotel will be dining destination

By Collin Kelley
Atlanta Intown
Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago
The Office Bar

If you’ve ever wanted to take a foodie vacation, then checking into the new culinary-themed Epicurean Atlanta hotel in Midtown might just make your mouth water.

The hotel, which is part of Selig Development’s 1105 West Peachtree development, is taking reservations for a late September opening.

Epicurean’s signature restaurant, Reverence, will be under the direction of Executive Chef Ewart Wardhaugh and feature a seasonally adapted menu of fresh fish, meats, and produce.

Epicurean Theatre

The Epicurean Theatre will present guests the opportunity to watch, learn, experience, and create with award-winning chefs, star mixologists, buzzworthy winemakers and talented artists to bring their inner connoisseur to life.

Aerial Kitchen & Bar will be in a garden setting on the 9 th level Sky Terrace adjacent to the hotel pool. The menu will offer signature cocktails and seasonal bites. Hotel guests enjoying a swim will be able to get private poolside cabana service.

Situated across from the entrance to the hotel in the development’s 31-story office tower, The Office Bar is being positioned for casual meetings, collaborative lunches, or pre-dinner cocktails. The space will have lounge seating, communal tables, and bar seating.  Lunch and dinner will be served seven days a week, with an emphasis on salads, hearty bowls, cocktails, local craft beers and an elevated wine list.

Along with the hotel and office tower, the 1105 West Peachtree development will also have a 64-unit luxury condo tower, and those residents will also have access to the restaurants and bars. The hotel itself will have 178 guest rooms including 22 suites and 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor adaptable function space for meetings and events.

Reverence

The post Foodie Vacation: Epicurean Hotel will be dining destination appeared first on Atlanta Intown .

Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Intown covers Atlanta's most dynamic and influential neighborhoods including Morningside, Virginia-Highland, Ansley Park, Midtown, Inman Park, Candler Park, Druid Hills and more.

