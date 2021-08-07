Lionel Messi to hold press conference explaining Barcelona exit
Lionel Messi will hold a press conference at Camp Nou on Sunday to explain his dramatic exit from Barcelona. Potentially the greatest to ever play the game, Messi was widely expected to see out his career at Camp Nou and pen a new five-year deal - even though Barça are crippled financially and have been desperately trying to sell off any and all assets to ensure they can comply with La Liga's salary cap rules.www.90min.com
