Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Lionel Messi to hold press conference explaining Barcelona exit

By Toby Cudworth
90min.com
 2 days ago

Lionel Messi will hold a press conference at Camp Nou on Sunday to explain his dramatic exit from Barcelona. Potentially the greatest to ever play the game, Messi was widely expected to see out his career at Camp Nou and pen a new five-year deal - even though Barça are crippled financially and have been desperately trying to sell off any and all assets to ensure they can comply with La Liga's salary cap rules.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronaldinho
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Samuel Eto'o
Person
Diego Maradona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Paris Saint Germain#Bar A#Psg#French#La Masia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier League90min.com

Sergio Aguero committed to Barcelona despite Lionel Messi departure

Sergio Aguero remains committed to Barcelona despite the recent exit of countryman Lionel Messi. The former Manchester City man completed his move to Camp Nou earlier this summer, bringing to an end an illustrious ten-year spell with the Premier League outfit. Aguero has previous spoken of his desire to play...
Soccerchatsports.com

Joan Laporta press conference LIVE: Barcelona president addresses the shock news that Lionel Messi will be LEAVING the club... with plenty of questions to answer on their 'financial and structural obstacles' and how Messi's £500M deal was LEAKED

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is set to hold a press conference this morning to address the shocking news that Lionel Messi is officially leaving the club. The Spanish giants broke the news last night, announcing that Messi would not be renewing his contract due to the 'financial and structural obstacles' the club are facing.
Soccer90min.com

Lionel Messi's Salary at PSG

Soon to be new Paris Saint-Germain signing Lionel Messi will be earning as much as €769,000-a-week at the French club as reported by trusted outlet L'Equipe. The Argentine maestro's weekly earnings mean that he will be earning around €40 million per annum in the French capital. That comes to €769,230-per-week,...
Soccergoal.com

Memphis & Aguero given Barcelona squad numbers as Messi's No.10 remains vacant

The Liga giants are set to face Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday, with new arrivals lining up for Ronald Koeman's side. Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero appear to have been given their squad numbers at Barcelona, but No.10 remains up for grabs following the revelation that Lionel Messi will not be signing a new contract at Camp Nou.
MLS90min.com

Barcelona 'accept defeat' in attempt to keep Ilaix Moriba

Barcelona no longer believe they will be able to convince young midfielder Ilaix Moriba to stay at Camp Nou and expect to sell him in the coming weeks. The 18-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract and has snubbed the chance to sign an extension, despite Barcelona's attempts to put pressure on him by banishing him to the reserve squad.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Did Lionel Messi retire?

While Lionel Messi has left FC Barcelona, that doesn’t mean that the Argentine superstar has played his last soccer game. Folks all over the world remain stunned at the news that Lionel Messi has played his last game for FC Barcelona. Arguably the best soccer player of all time, Messi had agreed to a new contract with the club, but things fell through and now he’s looking for a new home.
Soccer90min.com

Ronald Koeman posts farewell message to Lionel Messi

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has joined the club’s playing squad in posting a farewell message to Camp Nou icon Lionel Messi, following Thursday’s announcement that the six-time Ballon d’Or will not be signing a new contract. Barça had wanted to secure Messi’s long-term future with a new five-year contract. But...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi press conference LIVE: Barcelona's greatest ever player speaks for the first time since it was confirmed he is LEAVING the club... with plenty of questions to answer on where his future lies amid PSG interest

Lionel Messi is to address his Barcelona exit for the first time at a press conference on Sunday. Amid the hysteria which has followed Thursday's confirmation from Barcelona that they cannot re-sign their captain, Messi has so far yet to make any public comments - until today. Linked to Paris...
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona's MSN & PSG's new front three - ranked

Lionel Messi is on the verge of sealing a sensational 'free' transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (the 'free' is doing a lot of heavy lifting). The man who's become so synonymous with Barcelona is finally leaving Camp Nou after the club admitted defeat in their attempts to tie him down to a new contract which kept them in line with La Liga's salary cap rules.
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona members plot EU appeal to block Lionel Messi move

A group of Barcelona members have lodged a complaint to the European Commission in an attempt to block Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain. Messi had been expected to pen fresh terms with Barça, only for the club to announce that due to 'economic and structural obstacles' a new deal would not be possible. The news brought the forward’s incredible 21-year era at the Camp Nou to an end, during which time he scored 672 goals in just 800 appearances in all competitions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy