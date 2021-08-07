DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Watkins Glen

On the opening lap, Deegan had to make evasive moves to miss spinning trucks and dropped back to 30th, but she made it through the melee. During the first caution on lap eight, Deegan came down pit road for fuel, four tires and for the Toter crew to evaluate an issue Deegan was feeling with the truck. She returned to the track and restarted 25th. The Ford driver was able to maneuver her way around a few trucks to end the first stage in 14th.