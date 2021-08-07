Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Overcapacity, Overcrowded, Overwhelmed: Three Philadelphia Animal Shelters Issuing United Urgent Cry For Assistance

By Jasmine Payoute
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4fE2_0bL3sD1o00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Overcapacity, overcrowded, and overwhelmed. Three Philadelphia animal shelters are issuing a united urgent cry for assistance. They’re teaming up to help animals find homes through the Foster a Philly Pet campaign.

“We are very crowded. We have a lot of animals. We have over 300 animals in the building right now, dogs, cats. We have a duck right now,” Sarah Barnett said. “Everybody can do something. If you are able to foster a pet, take one home, give it a nice home while we’re trying to find them a permanent home, that’s great. Dogs, cats, kittens, you know, we’re really looking for foster homes.”

Sarah Barnett is with ACCT Philly. The organization has joined forces with the Pennsylvania SPCA and PAWS to combat congestion that’s leaving less room for other animals.

It’s a problem fueled by the pandemic.

“Something we’ve noticed in the past several months as compared to last year is that there’s really been a steep decline in the amount of fosters stepping up to take animals into their homes,” Gillian Kocher with the PSPCA said.

Their goal is 500 fosters for 500 animals, less than 1% of the city’s population.

A campaign goal they say will literally save lives.

“When you foster an animal, you save two lives — you save the life of the animal that you take into a home and you open a kennel space for another animal to take so it really is making a huge impact,” Kocher said.

Comments / 15

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Animals#Foster Homes#The Pennsylvania Spca#Pspca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsAugusta Free Press

Why is pitbull considered to be a dangerous pet dog?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Pitbulls have got a bad rep as dangerous dogs who are inherently violent and aggressive. If you’ve ever had a chance to see a bright side of a Bully, you will never believe what they say about them. And that is true. Pitbulls are one of the sweetest dogs as companions. It’s tough to believe as they have been pictured as kid maulers and biters.
Petsyourerie

Adoptions begin for animals recently seized by ANNA Shelter

Earlier this week the ANNA Shelter rescued nearly two dozen animals from a horrible living condition. After getting cleared by the shelter veterinarian, about half of the animals are back up to health and have been put up for adoption. On Tuesday, seventeen dogs and six cats were rescued after...
PetsWJCL

'We are completely overloaded': Local animal shelters seeing an uptick in pet returns

Some of our local animal shelters are currently seeing a staggering number of pet surrenders. "For the last two months, we’ve been inundated with owner surrender requests," said Lisa Scarborough, director and founder of Coastal Pet Rescue. "We are completely overloaded. Most of our foster homes are doubled up right now. Every room in our shelter is completely full."
AnimalsNewsweek

Dogs Thrown Beach Party by Animal Shelter and It's so Joyful

Chances are most of us would rather be at a party on a beach right about now, however, a group of dogs at an animal shelter in North Dakota have been living out this dream. The pets were thrown a 'beach party' by staff at Circle of Friends Animal Shelter in Grand Forks, and it is one of the sweetest things we've ever seen.
PetsAlamosa Valley Courier

Part 2 for this week: Countour Animal Shelter dogs

These are the other beautiful dogs who are waiting for the right people to come along and take them to loving, committed, forever homes. Emelia is a calm and loving, Husky/Shepherd mix. She is playful and affectionate and loves “butt scratches.” She likes to go for long walks and will let you pet her all day long! She is looking for a secure home that will let her be an involved family member.
Mobile, ALWKRG

Free pet adoptions Saturday at Mobile Animal Shelter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Now is the time to adopt a pet from the City of Mobile Animal Shelter. On July 31, the Shelter will waive adoption fees at Pet Adoption Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. at 855 Owens Street, according to a news release. Not only is the adoption...
Pitt County, NCDaily Reflector

Adoptable animals

The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Reagan, a large, adult female Russian blue mix. The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
AnimalsPottsville Republican Herald

Coal Mountain Animal Rescue seeks donations for ailing dog

Coal Mountain Animal Rescue is seeking donations to cover an emergency surgery for a 7-month-old dog rescued from a kill shelter. Angela Kapusnick, founder of the county foster-based rescue, said Monday that Bailey, a Catahoula-boxer mix, was recently saved from a Texas kill shelter and was in good condition until several days ago.
Philadelphia, PAphl17.com

Philadelphia animal shelters in desperate need of fosters

Philadelphia’s three largest animal welfare organizations are bursting at the seams. ACCT Philly, PAWS, and the Pennsylvania SPCA are launching a campaign called Foster a Philly Pet. The goal is to sign up 500 new foster parents this summer to help stop overcrowding at the city’s shelters. Fostering provides a...
PetsPosted by
WRAL News

Pets adopted during the pandemic are being returned to shelters

During the pandemic lockdown, many pets enjoyed the luxury of having their families home all day, every day. Shelter adoptions increased, with many people looking for companionship during the isolation. But now, with people heading back to work after months of being at home, some of these pandemic puppies are...
PetsTree Hugger

The Case of the Wandering Puppies

The first puppy showed up in a rural area in Missouri. He was a 12-week-old all-white dog with huge, flag-like ears that were way too big for his gangly body. The sweet puppy also had vision and hearing impairments. Someone found him wandering the road and brought him into a vet’s office for help.
Petserienewsnow.com

Dozens of Kittens Looking for Homes

If you were looking to adopt a kitten or a cat, today was your lucky day. It was a kitten palooza day. There were over 60 kittens up for adoption at French Creek Animal Rescue. It is kitten season, so there's a lot more cats that need homes. French Creek...
PetsNBC Bay Area

Cats and Dogs Top List of COVID-19 Infected Animals in U.S.

"If you are sick with COVID-19 and your pet becomes sick, do not take your pet to the veterinary clinic yourself," warns the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is in charge of tracking and reporting COVID-19 in animals across the country. The agency’s advice: "Call your veterinarian and let them know you have been sick with COVID-19."
Animalsmashed.com

The Sad Reason So Many Chickens Are Being Surrendered To Animal Shelters

The pandemic brought with it so many unexpected developments. Per National Geographic, many people chose to bring home baby chicks or even full-grown chickens during those trying times. The chicken rental businesses became rather popular as individuals turned to the birds for comfort and a regular supply of eggs. Customers could choose to bring home hens for as long as six months if they wished to. Someone who brought home chickens as pets for a little while said that she was hoping the birds would help her children. One of the kids especially loved this and said, "They're like little people."
Bloomington, ILwglt.org

Animal Shelters Grapple With Surge In Surrendered Animals

Animal shelters across the country are reporting a surge in surrendered animals. That's true in central Illinois, too. Shelters throughout the region have seen a significant rise in numbers, leading to overcrowding in many facilities, prompting many in the shelter industry to ask: What’s going on?. According to the American...
Warren County, NCwarrencountyrecord.com

Animal shelter becoming closer to reality

The organization planning to build a large animal shelter in Warren County is closing in on that dream, recently releasing a detailed building layout and providing more information about their upcoming plans. Work on the newly named “Wags & Whiskers” animal shelter is hoped to begin by late this year...
Stockton, CAFox40

Stockton Animal Shelter sees drop in adopters, fosterers

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Animal Shelter said Wednesday they have 280 animals in dire need of adopters and fosterers. “It just seems like with things opening back up and people going back to work, we are getting less adopters coming through the doors and the same amount of stray animals coming in,” said Animal Services Supervisor Meghan Ramczyk.

Comments / 15

Community Policy