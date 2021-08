A third person has been taken into custody in connection with a 2020 slaying in Simpson County that authorities believe was a murder for hire. A criminal complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green names Andy Martin Schmucker, 33, of Auburn, as a suspect. It accuses him of being an accessory after the fact to the homicide of Brian Russell, 43, who was shot Dec. 30 at his home on Portland Avenue in Franklin.