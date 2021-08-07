Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Green Lake; Marquette; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Southern Marquette County in south central Wisconsin East central Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 517 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Wisconsin Dells to 6 miles northwest of Portage to near Lake Wisconsin, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Poynette, Pardeeville, Randolph, Fall River, Montello, Rio, Cambria, Packwaukee, Manchester, Arlington, Wyocena, Mecan, Otsego, Oxford, Endeavor, Friesland and Kingston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marquette, WI
City
Green Lake, WI
City
Cambria, WI
City
Manchester, WI
City
Montello, WI
City
Portage, WI
City
Columbus, WI
County
Columbia County, WI
City
Friesland, WI
County
Sauk County, WI
City
Poynette, WI
County
Marquette County, WI
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
County
Green Lake County, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Wisconsin#Wisconsin River#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Columbia#Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Senate set to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday

The Senate is poised to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, capping off a lengthy, days-long debate. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrapping up the chamber's work for the day, said it had "come to an agreement" and that the Senate will vote on passing the bill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
Posted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
Posted by
The Hill

Judge rules Florida can't ban Norwegian Cruise Line 'vaccine passport'

A judge ruled on Sunday that Norwegian Cruise Line is permitted to ask customers to show proof of vaccination before boarding a ship, dealing a blow to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ’s (R) law that prevented "vaccine passports" from being utilized in the state. The nearly 60-page preliminary ruling from...
Posted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy