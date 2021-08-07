Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Green Lake; Marquette; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Southern Marquette County in south central Wisconsin East central Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 517 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Wisconsin Dells to 6 miles northwest of Portage to near Lake Wisconsin, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Poynette, Pardeeville, Randolph, Fall River, Montello, Rio, Cambria, Packwaukee, Manchester, Arlington, Wyocena, Mecan, Otsego, Oxford, Endeavor, Friesland and Kingston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH