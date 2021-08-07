Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 15:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST FOR SOUTHEASTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 314 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located northeast of Douglas, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northeast of Douglas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES At 442 AM CDT, radar showed thunderstorms had ended across the warned area and river gauges showed water levels receding. However, flash flooding is likely ongoing in some areas following 3 to 8 inches of rainfall earlier. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Marble Rock, Ionia, Chickasaw, Bassett, Bunns Woods County Park, Howards Wood Recreational Area, Midway, Carrville, River Ranch Campground, Bradford, County Roads B 60 And T 64, Powersville, Highway 18 And County V 18, Twin Ponds Park, Oakwood, New Hampton Airport and Highway 14 And County Road B 60. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Dawson County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DAWSON COUNTY At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gothenburg, or 20 miles northeast of Curtis, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gothenburg and Willow Island. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 217. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Henry County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Henry County through 1045 PM CDT At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodhull, or 8 miles southwest of Cambridge, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Henry County, including the following locations... Bishop Hill, Ophiem, Nekoma and Ulah. This includes Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 26 and 33. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Henry County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henry County through 1015 PM CDT At 939 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Fayette, or near Kewanee, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Henry County, including the following locations... Kewanee Municipal Airport and Bishop Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Edwards, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards; Wabash FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR EDWARDS AND WABASH COUNTIES At 645 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain over southern Edwards and most of Wabash county. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Carmel, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, West Salem, Allendale, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Montgomery County, MDNBC Washington

Flash Flood Warnings in Effect as Severe Storms Move In

A flash flood warning is in effect for D.C. and parts of Montgomery County, Maryland, as severe weather moves in Monday evening. The flash flood warning will last until 12:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. See all weather alerts here. “Keep your umbrellas handy this week. You’re likely...
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: District of Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES At 651 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowie to Bladensburg, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bowie, Greenbelt, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, Fedex Field, Landover, East Riverdale, Kettering, New Carrollton, Walker Mill, Mitchellville, Lake Arbor, Riverdale Park, Cheverly, Seat Pleasant, Woodmore, Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village, Lanham-Seabrook and Greater Landover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Cavalier County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Pembina, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Pembina; Western Walsh County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cavalier, northern Walsh and Pembina Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1007 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Milton, or 17 miles southeast of Langdon, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Milton around 1010 PM CDT. Union around 1015 PM CDT. Gardar and Concrete around 1020 PM CDT. Mountain around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hensel, Akra and Crystal. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 178 and 182. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Grand Forks County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grand Forks, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAND FORKS AND NORTH CENTRAL STEELE COUNTIES At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Sharon, or 38 miles southwest of Grand Forks, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Grand Forks and north central Steele Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Will THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WILL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern Illinois.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES AND THE NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rockville... Bethesda Bowie... College Park Greenbelt... Langley Park Beltsville... Bladensburg University of Maryland... Aspen Hill Potomac... North Bethesda Fairland... Landover Hyattsville... White Oak Takoma Park... East Riverdale Adelphi... Colesville FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 704 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Desert Center, Highway 177, Kaiser Road, and Eagle Mtn.
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BENSON COUNTY At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bremen, or 31 miles southwest of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Maddock and Esmond. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grand Forks County, NDweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Grand Forks A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GRAND FORKS COUNTY At 956 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Northwood, or 21 miles west of Grand Forks, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Emerado. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
Kent County, DEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kent The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Kent County in central Delaware Northeastern Caroline County in eastern Maryland Eastern Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Goldsboro, Sandtown, Henderson, and Marydel. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and use caution near any high flowing creeks and streams.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Will A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WILL COUNTY At 959 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wilton Center, or 7 miles west of Peotone, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Manhattan and Wilton Center. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

