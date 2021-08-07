Special Weather Statement issued for Perry by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Perry County through 700 PM EDT At 613 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pleasantville, or near Lancaster, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Lexington, Somerset, Shawnee, Perry State Forest, Thornport, Harbor Hills, Thornville, Junction City and Glenford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
