Israel Abanikanda emerges as top running back for Pitt early in training camp
Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda earned a significant nod of approval from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi after the first day of training camp on Friday, as the coach said that he had emerged as the top performer for Pitt at running back over last season’s primary back Vincent Davis. However, his elevated status has yet to translate to the depth chart, as the coach said he would wait until closer to the season to officially name a starter.www.cardiachill.com
Comments / 0