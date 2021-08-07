Cancel
Israel Abanikanda emerges as top running back for Pitt early in training camp

By Mike Wilson
cardiachill.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitt running back Israel Abanikanda earned a significant nod of approval from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi after the first day of training camp on Friday, as the coach said that he had emerged as the top performer for Pitt at running back over last season’s primary back Vincent Davis. However, his elevated status has yet to translate to the depth chart, as the coach said he would wait until closer to the season to officially name a starter.

