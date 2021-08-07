Free Forest School Helps Baltimore County Kids Unplug, Learn About Nature

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Looking for ways to get your kids to unplug?

Well, one school is getting kids to do just that – by taking them outside for class.

Here at Cromwell Valley Park, kids are putting down the cell phones to answer Mother Nature’s call.

“There’s so many benefits to being outside,” said Kerri Cohen of Free Forest School.

Cohen said she started the Free Forest School branch in Towson after being part of a Free Forest School group in San Francisco. She said the goal is to use nature to nurture minds.

“Nature is its own toys. We encourage them to use sticks, rocks, whatever they can find,” she said. “They see bugs and learn how other parts of nature working together, and we’re not the only things here on earth.”

Once a week on Wednesdays, kids of all ages meet up to explore a new park. Together they learn about the native wildlife and trees, all while having a little fun.

“They climb trees, they look at the frog pond, they run around the field,” Cohen said.

The group started meeting up in June and quickly gained popularity.

“It’s mentally important. Having a connection with nature helps our development. We use all of our senses at the same time,” parent Nicole Jackson said.

Children ranging from 6 months to 8 years old have been coming out for nature’s lesson.

“It’s exciting to see him having those opportunities at a young age, to be familiar with his natural environment and more comfortable,” Jackson said.

Although the pandemic forced many to stay inside and connect through technology, Cohen said her class is a breath of fresh air.

“We want kids to also feel responsible for their environment. If they’re playing in it and enjoying it, then you feel more inspired to take care of it,” Cohen said.

If you’re interested in signing your kids up, visit www.freeforestschool.org for more information.