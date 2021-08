After a “too little, too late” comeback attempt on Friday night, the Tigers and the Future-Guardians started the second game of their three-game series about an hour late due to some rain passing through the area. When that stopped, the Tiger bullpen pulled off a magic act that would’ve made David Copperfield proud, stranding a whole bunch of runners and securing the 2-1 victory. If you have any fingernails left after this one, you did better than I.