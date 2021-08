Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The only thing I want to do more than pet every dog is giving them all the treats! As a pet owner, I know the feeling of wanting to give your pet a treat for simply being adorable. A dog treat pouch keeps treats on hand for your pooch. They also come in handy when you want to train your dog and reward them for good behavior.